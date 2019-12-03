ND looks to knock off No. 3 Maryland

Notre Dame (6-1) vs. No. 3 Maryland (8-0)

Xfinity Center, College Park, Maryland; Wednesday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 3 Maryland looks to give Notre Dame its 16th straight loss against ranked opponents. Notre Dame’s last win vs a ranked opponent came against the then-No. 6 Wichita State Shockers 67-66 on Nov. 22, 2017. Maryland has moved up to No. 3 in the latest AP rankings following wins over Temple, Harvard and Marquette last week.

LEADING THE CHARGE: Maryland’s Anthony Cowan Jr. has averaged 17.1 points and 4.5 assists while Jalen Smith has put up 13.4 points, nine rebounds and two blocks. For the Fighting Irish, John Mooney has averaged 12.3 points and 11.1 rebounds while T.J. Gibbs has put up 12 points.

CREATING OFFENSE: Cowan has made or assisted on 46 percent of all Maryland field goals over the last three games. Cowan has accounted for 23 field goals and 13 assists in those games.

STREAK SCORING: Maryland has won its last five home games, scoring an average of 81.6 points while giving up 58.8.

ASSIST RATIOS: The Fighting Irish have recently used assists to create buckets more often than the Terps. Maryland has 34 assists on 79 field goals (43 percent) across its past three outings while Notre Dame has assists on 52 of 76 field goals (68.4 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Maryland has attempted the ninth-most free throws in all of Division I. The Terrapins have averaged 25.9 free throws per game and 28.4 per game over their last five games.