N. Dakota, Denver seek first conference win

North Dakota (6-8, 0-0) vs. Denver (4-11, 0-1)

Magness Arena, Denver; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: North Dakota goes up against Denver as both teams look for its first Summit League win of the season. North Dakota fell 83-66 at Oregon State in its last outing. Denver lost 66-55 loss at home to North Dakota State in its most recent game.

SAVVY SENIORS: North Dakota’s Marlon Stewart, Kienan Walter and Billy Brown have collectively scored 39 percent of the team’s points this season and have accounted for 42 percent of all Fighting Hawks scoring over the last five games.

CREATING OFFENSE: Stewart has either made or assisted on 42 percent of all North Dakota field goals over the last three games. The senior guard has accounted for 20 field goals and 21 assists in those games.

YET TO WIN: The Fighting Hawks are 0-7 when they score 70 points or fewer and 6-1 when they exceed 70 points. The Pioneers are 0-11 when allowing 66 or more points and 4-0 when holding opponents below 66.

THREAT FROM DISTANCE: North Dakota’s Stewart has attempted 62 3-pointers and connected on 38.7 percent of them, and is 12 for 26 over the last five games.

STINGY DEFENSE: Denver has forced opponents into committing turnovers on 19.8 percent of all possessions, the second-highest rate among all Summit League teams. That figure has slipped to 19.1 percent during the team’s six-game losing streak, however.