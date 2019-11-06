N. Dakota begins season against Crown College

Crown College vs. North Dakota (0-0)

Betty Engelstad Sioux Center, Grand Forks, North Dakota; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The North Dakota Fighting Hawks will be taking on the Storm of Division III Crown College. North Dakota went 12-18 last year and finished seventh in the Summit League.

DID YOU KNOW: North Dakota went 2-7 overall when facing out-of-conference competition last year. The Fighting Hawks scored 65.1 points per matchup across those nine games.