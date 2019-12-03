N. Colorado faces Northern New Mexico

Northern New Mexico vs. Northern Colorado (3-4)

Bank of Colorado Arena, Greeley, Colorado; Wednesday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Northern Colorado Bears will be taking on the Eagles of Northern New Mexico. Northern Colorado lost 67-62 to Gardner-Webb in its most recent game.

TEAM LEADERS: Bodie Hume has maintained an average of 16.9 points and four rebounds for the Bears, while Jonah Radebaugh has recorded 12.3 points, 7.1 rebounds and 4.7 assists per game.BODIE BEYOND THE ARC: Through seven games, Northern Colorado’s Bodie Hume has connected on 35.1 percent of the 57 3-pointers he’s attempted. He’s also shooting 75.9 percent from the free throw line this season.

DID YOU KNOW: Northern Colorado went 4-5 overall when playing out-of-conference opponents last year. The Bears offense scored 75.4 points per matchup across those nine contests.