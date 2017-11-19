Murray State knocks off Wright State for first time, 80-61 (Nov 18, 2017)

DAYTON, Ohio (AP) Terrell Miller Jr. scored 21 points on 8-of-12 shooting, including 5 of 8 from 3-point range, and Murray State spoiled Wright State’s home opener, beating the Raiders 80-61 on Saturday night.

The Racers (2-1) picked up their first win over Wright State (0-3) in five meetings between the schools.

Jonathan Stark pitched in with 16 points for Murray State, connecting on 4 of 7 3-pointers, while Leroy Buchanan scored 13.

Article continues below ...

Loudon Love hit 7 of his 11 shots and scored 14 points with eight rebounds to pace Wright State (0-3). Grant Benzinger added 13 points, but he made just 1 of 6 from 3-point range.

Murray State connected on 32 of 60 shots (53.3 percent). The Racers also made half of their 24 3-pointers. Wright State struggled on its home floor, knocking down just 21 of 54 shots (38.9 percent), including a dismal 4 of 16 (25 percent) from long range.

Murray State had a 35-29 advantage on the boards and finished with 18 assists.