Morgan State squares off against Regent

Regent vs. Morgan State (2-2)

Hill Field House, Baltimore; Tuesday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Morgan State Bears will be taking on the Royals of Division III Regent. Morgan State is coming off a 68-64 road win over George Washington in its most recent game.

FABULOUS FRESHMEN: Morgan State’s Stanley Davis, Sherwyn Devonish-Prince Jr. and Isaiah Burke have combined to account for 50 percent of all Bears points this season.DAVIS FROM DISTANCE: Through four games, Morgan State’s Stanley Davis has connected on 33.3 percent of the six 3-pointers he’s attempted. He’s also shooting 81.3 percent from the free throw line this season.

DID YOU KNOW: Morgan State went 4-8 overall against out-of-conference foes last year. The Bears offense put up 69.8 points per matchup across those 12 games.