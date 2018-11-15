Mitchell’s 21 help Aztecs to 103-64 win vs. Texas Southern

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Matt Mitchell scored 10 of his 21 points in the first 12 minutes and Jordan Schackel had 16 points for San Diego State, which beat Texas Southern 103-64 Wednesday night in its final warmup before facing No. 1 Duke on Monday in Maui.

Jalen McDaniels had 14 points and nine rebounds for SDSU (2-0), which jumped to leads of 8-0 and 19-5. Devin Watson had 14 points and eight assists.

McDaniels, who returned for his sophomore season after considering entering the NBA draft, opened the game with a 3-pointer and had seven points, four rebounds and one steal in the opening five minutes. Later in the half, he made an alley-oop pass to Nathan Mensah for a slam dunk and a 34-17 lead.

Mitchell and Schackel each had 10 points to help SDSU take a 49-28 halftime lead. Mensah finished with 11 points and Jeremy Hemsley had 10.

Derrick Bruce and Jeremy Combs scored 15 points apiece for Texas Southern (1-3).

BIG PICTURE

Texas Southern: This was the fourth of six straight road games for the Tigers to begin the season. They lost 104-67 at Gonzaga on Saturday night and 85-73 at Iowa State on Monday night.

San Diego State: The Aztecs, who won their first two games for the first time in four seasons, head into the game against Duke having beaten Arkansas-Pine Bluff by 16 and Texas Southern by 39. The Aztecs will face the Blue Devils for the first time since the 2015 NCAA Tournament, when Duke won 68-49.

UP NEXT

Texas Southern: Plays at Evansville on Monday night in a non-bracketed game of the Maui Invitational.

San Diego State: Faces No. 1 Duke on Monday in the opening round of the Maui Invitational. The Aztecs are 0-2 against the Blue Devils.