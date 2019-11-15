Miss. St. plays UNO

New Orleans (1-2) vs. Mississippi State (3-0)

Humphrey Coliseum, Starkville, Mississippi; Sunday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: New Orleans faces Mississippi State in an early season matchup. New Orleans fell 77-64 at SMU on Tuesday. Mississippi State is coming off a 62-45 win at home against Louisiana-Monroe on Thursday.

EARLY RISERS: Both of these teams have relied heavily on their freshmen this year. Reggie Perry, Robert Woodard and DJ Stewart have combined to score 50 percent percent of Mississippi State’s points this season. For New Orleans, Damion Rosser, Gerrale Gates and Amari Haynes have combined to score 38 percent of the team’s points this season.

FUELING THE OFFENSE: Tyson Carter has either made or assisted on 43 percent of all Mississippi State field goals over the last three games. The junior guard has accounted for 19 field goals and 13 assists in those games.

FLOOR SPACING: New Orleans’s Bryson Robinson has attempted 26 3-pointers and connected on 23.1 percent of them, and is 6 of 26 over his last three games.

STREAK STATS: Mississippi State has scored 68.7 points per game and allowed 57.3 over a three-game home winning streak.

DID YOU KNOW: Mississippi State is ranked 10th among Division I teams with an offensive rebound percentage of 44 percent. The Bulldogs have averaged 13.3 offensive boards per game.