Minnesota pays visit to Utah

Minnesota (1-2) vs. Utah (2-0)

Jon M. Huntsman Center, Salt Lake City; Friday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Utah plays Minnesota in an early season matchup. Utah knocked off Mississippi Valley State by 94 points at home on Friday, while Minnesota fell 64-56 at Butler on Tuesday.

BIG MEN ON CAMPUS: Utah’s Timmy Allen has averaged 24.5 points and 7.5 rebounds while Both Gach has put up 17 points, six rebounds and six assists. For the Golden Gophers, Daniel Oturu has averaged 18.3 points, 9.7 rebounds and 3.7 blocks while Marcus Carr has put up 14.3 points, seven rebounds and seven assists.

FUELING THE OFFENSE: Carr has either made or assisted on 47 percent of all Minnesota field goals over the last three games. Carr has accounted for 13 field goals and 21 assists in those games.

DID YOU KNOW: Utah is ranked second in Division I with an average of 111 points per game.