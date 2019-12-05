McCloud, Green Bay visit E. Illinois

Green Bay (3-5) vs. Eastern Illinois (4-4)

Lantz Arena, Charleston, Illinois; Saturday, 4:15 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Two guards will be on display as JayQuan McCloud and Green Bay will take on George Dixon and Eastern Illinois. The senior McCloud is averaging 16 points over the last five games. Dixon, a junior, is averaging 12.8 points over the last five games.

STEPPING UP: McCloud and Amari Davis have led the Phoenix. McCloud is averaging 15.1 points, 4.4 rebounds and 4.8 assists while Davis is putting up 16.3 points per game. The Panthers have been anchored by juniors Dixon and Marvin Johnson, who are averaging 12.9 and 12.5 per game, respectively.MIGHTY MCCLOUD: McCloud has connected on 34.4 percent of the 61 3-pointers he’s attempted and has gone 11 for 26 over the last three games. He’s also made 82.4 percent of his free throws this season.

WINLESS WHEN: Green Bay is 0-5 when scoring fewer than 81 points and 3-0 when scoring at least 81.

FLOOR SPACING: Eastern Illinois’s Mack Smith has attempted 52 3-pointers and connected on 36.5 percent of them, and is 13 for 35 over his last five games.

DID YOU KNOW: Eastern Illinois is rated second among OVC teams with an offensive rebound percentage of 33.2 percent. The Panthers have averaged 12.3 offensive boards per game and 13.4 per game over their last five games.