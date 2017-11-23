Marrow, Hampton beat winless NAU in Las Vegas Invitational (Nov 23, 2017)
LAS VEGAS (AP) Jermaine Marrow had 19 points, six rebounds, eight assists and four steals to help Hampton beat winless Northern Arizona 76-66 on Thursday in the Las Vegas Invitational.
Hampton led by as many as 19 points in the first half and had a 12-point lead at halftime. Marrow was just 2 of 8 from the field in the opening 20 minutes and finished 4 of 14. But he made 10 of his 12 free throws as the teams combined for 55 attempts in the game.
The rest of Marrow’s teammates shot a combined 56 percent (23 of 41) from the field. Charles Wilson-Fisher had 13 points and 13 rebounds, and Akim Mitchell added 10 points for Hampton (2-4).
Torry Johnson led Northern Arizona (0-5) with 24 points on 7-of-19 shooting. He was 7 of 12 from the free-throw line as the Lumberjacks hit only 16 of 28.