Magee propels Wofford past UNC Greensboro 80-50

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (AP) — Fletcher Magee sank seven 3-pointers and scored 26 points and Wofford remained unbeaten in Southern Conference play with an 80-50 romp over UNC Greensboro on Saturday night.

Nathan Hoover had 13 points and Cameron Jackson added 12 points and four assists for the Terriers (23-4, 15-0), who won their 14th straight game.

Kyrin Galloway led the Spartans (22-5, 11-3) with 17 points, while James Dickey had nine rebounds.

Wofford led 36-30 at halftime. The Terriers took control with an 18-4 run to open the second half.