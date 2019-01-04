Magee, Hoover lead hot-shooting Wofford past The Citadel

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (AP) — Fletcher Magee scored 24 points, Nathan Hoover added 22 points and Wofford routed The Citadel 112-81 on Thursday night.

Magee made7 of 10 from the field, including 6 of 9 from 3-point range, and Hoover was 10-of-13 shooting for the Terriers (11-4, 3-0 Southern Conference). All five starters scored in double figures as Cameron Jackson, Keve Aluma and Storm Murphy scored points 14 apiece.

Zane Najdawi led The Citadel (9-4, 1-1) with 18 points. Alex Reed scored 16, Lew Stallworth added 14 points and Tyler Burgess 13.

The Terriers more than held their own in a matchup of two of the nation’s top 3-point shooting teams. Wofford, 14th nationally with 10.4 made 3-pointers per game, made 15 of 26 (58 percent) from distance. The Citadel, No. 1 nationally at 14 3-pointers made per game, hit 11 of 32 (34 percent). The Bulldogs’ Matt Frierson, No. 1 in the nation coming in with 5.08 made 3s per game, was held to one 3-pointer and six points.

Wofford led 47-41 and quickly built the lead to 18 points in the second half. The lead peaked at 112-77 in the final minute.