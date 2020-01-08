Liberty looks to extend streak vs North Alabama

North Alabama (6-9, 1-1) vs. Liberty (16-1, 2-0)

Vines Center, Lynchburg, Virginia; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Liberty looks for its eighth straight conference win against North Alabama. Liberty’s last Atlantic Sun loss came against the North Florida Ospreys 75-70 on Feb. 23, 2019. North Alabama came up short in an 81-65 game at home to North Florida in its last outing.

Article continues below ...

BIG MEN ON CAMPUS: The Lions are led by their sophomore duo of Christian Agnew and Jamari Blackmon. Agnew is averaging 11.7 points and 4.7 rebounds while Blackmon is putting up 12.3 points per game. The Flames have been led by seniors Caleb Homesley and Scottie James, who have combined to score 22 points per outing.ACCURATE AGNEW: Agnew has connected on 34.1 percent of the 44 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 5 of 18 over his last five games. He’s also made 63.4 percent of his foul shots this season.

SLIPPING AT 71: North Alabama is 0-8 when it allows at least 71 points and 6-1 when it holds opponents to less than 71.

TWO STREAKS: North Alabama has dropped its last eight road games, scoring 65.5 points and allowing 80.3 points during those contests. Liberty has won its last six home games, scoring an average of 71.2 points while giving up 45.3.

DID YOU KNOW: The Liberty defense has allowed only 51.8 points per game to opponents this season, ranking the Flames second among Division I teams. The North Alabama offense has averaged 68.3 points through 15 games (ranked 211th, nationally).