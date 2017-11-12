Late run lifts Presbyterian over Johnson (Tenn) 107-87 (Nov 11, 2017)

CLINTON, S.C. (AP) Reggie Dillard scored 25 points on 10-of-14 shooting, Francois Lewis had 19 with nine rebounds, and Davion Bell sparked a late run Presbyterian used to pull away from Division III Johnson University (Tenn.) 107-87 on Saturday night.

Johnson led 76-75 with 8:11 left to play after Taylor Gilpin scored seven straight, but layups by Bell bracketed a game-breaking 11-0 run in which Dillard scored five points and the Blue Hose pulled away 87-76. Lewis’ layup with 31 seconds left gave Presbyterian a 20-point lead in a game that saw 14 lead changes and seven ties with neither team leading by more than eight before the big run.

Bell finished with 22 points and his layup gave Presbyterian a 49-45 halftime lead. JC Younger added 17 points and nine rebounds for the Blue Hose (1-1), who outrebounded the Royals 40-26 and outscored them 23-7 off of turnovers.

Gilpin scored 32 and Kenny White had 23 for Johnson University (1-4), of the National Christian College Athletic Association.