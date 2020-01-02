La. Tech looks to sweep Southern Miss

Southern Miss (4-10, 0-1) vs. Louisiana Tech (10-3, 1-0)

Thomas Assembly Center, Ruston, Louisiana; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Southern Miss seeks revenge on Louisiana Tech after dropping the first matchup in Hattiesburg. The teams last faced each other on Dec. 30, when the Bulldogs outshot Southern Miss 48.4 percent to 34.5 percent and made 10 more 3-pointers on the way to an 80-49 victory.

.GIFTED GABE: Gabe Watson has connected on 28.6 percent of the 49 3-pointers he’s attempted and has gone 2 for 11 over the last three games. He’s also converted 76.9 percent of his free throws this season.

WINLESS WHEN: Southern Miss is 0-10 when scoring fewer than 69 points and 4-0 when scoring at least 69.

PERFECT WHEN: Louisiana Tech is a perfect 9-0 when the team makes at least 63.2 percent of its free throws. The Bulldogs are 1-3 when they shoot below 63.2 percent from the line.

DID YOU KNOW: The Louisiana Tech defense has allowed only 60.4 points per game to opponents this season, ranking the Bulldogs 23rd among Division I teams. The Southern Miss offense has averaged 67.9 points through 14 games (ranked 219th, nationally).