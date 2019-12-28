Johnson, Pitt host Canisius

Canisius (5-6) vs. Pittsburgh (9-3)

Petersen Events Center, Pittsburgh; Monday, 12 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Two guards will be on display as Malik Johnson and Canisius will go up against Xavier Johnson and Pittsburgh. The senior M. Johnson is averaging 12.4 points and 6.4 assists over the last five games. X. Johnson, a sophomore, is averaging 13.2 points and 5.4 assists over the last five games.

LEADING THE CHARGE: The play-making M. Johnson is averaging 13.7 points, 5.2 rebounds and 5.5 assists to lead the charge for the Golden Griffins. Majesty Brandon is also a primary contributor, producing 12.6 points and four rebounds per game. The Panthers have been led by X. Johnson, who is averaging 11.7 points, 4.1 rebounds and 4.8 assists.

FACILITATING THE OFFENSE: M. Johnson has either made or assisted on 47 percent of all Canisius field goals over the last three games. M. Johnson has 12 field goals and 25 assists in those games.

STREAK STATS: Canisius has dropped its last three road games, scoring 68 points and allowing 72.3 points during those contests. Pittsburgh has won its last five home games, scoring an average of 67.6 points while giving up 50.8.

ASSIST RATIOS: The Golden Griffins have recently gotten baskets via assists more often than the Panthers. Pittsburgh has an assist on 38 of 71 field goals (53.5 percent) across its previous three games while Canisius has assists on 48 of 78 field goals (61.5 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: The Pittsburgh defense has forced opponents into turnovers on an impressive 25 percent of all possessions, which is the 20th-highest rate in the country. Canisius has turned the ball over on 21.8 percent of its possessions (ranked 298th among Division I teams).