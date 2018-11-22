James scores 29 as Wyoming rallies past Richmond 68-66

FORT MYERS, Fla. (AP) — Justin James scored a season-best 29 points, including the game-winning shot and Austin Mueller blocked Nick Sherod’s final try in the waning seconds as Wyoming rallied past Richmond 68-66 Wednesday for third place at the Fort Myers Tip-Off.

James scored 19 of his 29 points after halftime — including a 3 to tie at 66 and a jumper to win it — as Wyoming heated up with 47-percent shooting in the second half. Hunter Maldonado added 15 points, nine in the second half, with eight rebounds and Jake Hendricks scored 10 for the Cowboys (2-4).

Grant Golden led Richmond (2-3) with a career-high 33 points and nine rebounds, Jake Wojcik added 15 points and Sherod nine points, nine boards and a career-best seven assists.

Trailing by 11 early in the second half, Wyoming launched a 15-2 run for a 52-50 lead. Richmond scored five in a row to lead 66-61 with less than three minutes to go, but the Cowboys scored the next seven for the win.