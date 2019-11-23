Incarnate Word squares off against St. Francis (IL)

St. Francis (IL) vs. Incarnate Word (1-4)

Alice P. McDermott Convocation Center, San Antonio; Saturday, 11 a.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Incarnate Word Cardinals are set to battle the Fighting Saints of NAIA member St. Francis (IL). Incarnate Word lost 83-58 loss at home against Bethune-Cookman in its most recent game.

Article continues below ...

TEAM LEADERS: Vincent Miszkiewicz has averaged 7.8 points and 8.6 rebounds to lead the way for the Cardinals. Drew Lutz has paired with Miszkiewicz and is averaging 10.2 points per game.EFFECTIVE ERIC: St. Francis (IL)’s Eric Ting has attempted two 3-pointers this season, hitting 100 percent.

A YEAR AGO: Incarnate Word earned the 63-49 victory over St. Francis (IL) when these two teams met during the 2018-19 season.

DID YOU KNOW: Incarnate Word went 1-8 overall when facing out-of-conference opponents last year. The Cardinals put up 62.3 points per matchup in those nine contests.