Howard looks to end streak vs FAMU

Florida A&M (5-12, 3-3) vs. Howard (2-18, 0-5)

Burr Arena, Washington; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Florida A&M looks to extend Howard’s conference losing streak to seven games. Howard’s last MEAC win came against the Bethune-Cookman Wildcats 80-71 on March 14, 2019. Florida A&M won 66-57 over NC Central in its last outing.

FAB FRESHMEN: Howard’s Charles Williams, Wayne Bristol Jr. and Khalil Robinson have collectively accounted for 51 percent of the team’s scoring this season and have scored 49 percent of all Bison points over the last five games.

TAKING IT UP A NOTCH: The Bison have scored 71 points per game against conference opponents so far, an improvement from the 65.2 per game they put up against non-conference foes.CLUTCH CHARLES: Williams has connected on 29.7 percent of the 91 3-pointers he’s attempted and has gone 6 for 19 over his last three games. He’s also converted 65.1 percent of his foul shots this season.

WINLESS WHEN: The Rattlers are 0-9 when they allow 72 or more points and 5-3 when they hold opponents to anything under 72 points. The Bison are 0-17 when they score 75 points or fewer and 2-1 when they exceed 75.

COLD SPELLS: Florida A&M has dropped its last three road games, scoring 66.7 points and allowing 79.7 points during those contests. Howard has lost its last six home games, scoring an average of 70.5 points while giving up 84.

DID YOU KNOW: Howard has committed a turnover on just 18.3 percent of its possessions this season, which is the second-best rate among all MEAC teams. The Bison have turned the ball over only 13.1 times per game this season and just 9.7 times per game over their last three games.