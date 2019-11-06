Hoover lifts Wofford past Erskine 86-63

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (AP) — Nathan Hoover had 18 points to lead five Wofford players in double figures as the Terriers romped past Erskine 86-63 in the season opener for both teams on Tuesday night.

Isaiah Bigelow and Chevez Goodwin added 14 points apiece for the Terriers. Tray Hollowell and Trevor Stumpe chipped in 10 points each. Goodwin had seven turnovers for the Terriers.

Malcolm Green had 20 points for the Flying Fleet. Rod Culver added 14 points. Trent Smoot had 13 points.

Article continues below ...

Wofford takes on High Point at home on Saturday.