HBU pays visit to Oral Roberts

Houston Baptist (0-1) vs. Oral Roberts (0-1)

Mabee Center, Tulsa, Oklahoma; Friday, 8:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Houston Baptist and Oral Roberts look to bounce back from losses. Houston Baptist came up short in an 80-72 game at Tulsa on Tuesday. Oral Roberts lost 80-75 to Oklahoma State on Wednesday.

DID YOU KNOW: Houston Baptist went 2-7 against non-conference teams last season. In those nine games, the Huskies gave up 86.1 points per game while scoring 73.4 per contest. Oral Roberts went 2-11 in non-conference play, averaging 65.7 points and allowing 78.5 per game in the process.