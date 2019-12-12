Hartfield lifts San Diego over Cal St.-Fullerton 66-54

FULLERTON, Calif. (AP) — Braun Hartfield had 18 points and six rebounds as San Diego defeated Cal State Fullerton 66-54 on Wednesday night.

James Jean-Marie had 14 points for San Diego (5-7). Marion Humphrey added 10 points and six rebounds. Alex Floresca had 10 rebounds for the Toreros.

The Titans were held to four points in the final 8 minutes, 29 seconds of the first half as San Diego’s lead grew from 18-17 to 35-21 at halftime. San Diego’s lead was at least eight points throughout the second half.

Brandon Kamga had 16 points for the Titans (3-8), whose losing streak reached five games. Davon Clare added 12 points, 10 rebounds and four blocks. Austen Awosika had 10 points.

Both teams have home games on Saturday. The Toreros play UC Davis and the Titans play San Francisco.