Friday scores 15 to carry Abilene Christian over UIW 68-48

SAN ANTONIO (AP) — Jalone Friday registered 15 points as Abilene Christian easily defeated Incarnate Word 68-48 on Saturday.

Jaylen Franklin added 12 points, six rebounds and six assists for Abilene Christian (21-5, 10-3 Southland Conference).

Augustine Ene had 13 points and eight rebounds for the Cardinals (6-19, 1-11), whose losing streak reached 10 games.

Abilene Christian matches up against Southeastern Louisiana at home next Saturday. UIW takes on Lamar at home on Wednesday.