Freshman Fernando leads unbeaten Maryland past Jackson State (Nov 20, 2017)

COLLEGE PARK, Md. (AP) Freshman Bruno Fernando scored a career-high 18 points, Kevin Huerter and Jared Nickens both added 14 points and Maryland cruised to a 76-45 victory over Jackson State on Monday night.

The 6-foot-10 Fernando started for the second consecutive game as Maryland coach Mark Turgeon used his fifth starting lineup in as many contests this season. Fernando matched his previous career high of 14 points in the first half. He also finished with six rebounds and three blocks for the Terrapins (5-0).

Jeremiah Jefferson scored 11 points for Jackson State (1-3), which has lost all of three of its games against Division I opponents this season.

The Terps dominated the interior, outrebounding the Tigers 44-27. They had 16 offensive rebounds to Jackson State’s 13 defensive rebounds, and held a 24-15 advantage in second-chance points.

The Tigers shot 30 percent from the field, the fourth team Maryland has held to less than 40 percent this season.

Maryland freshman Darryl Morsell left the game in the first half with an apparent ankle injury. Morsell, who did not return, entered the night averaging 10.8 points.

BIG PICTURE

Jackson State: The Tigers, picked to finish third in the Southwestern Athletic Conference, won’t face another power conference team the rest of the regular season. That’s probably for the best, especially since SWAC preseason defensive player of the year Treshawn Bolden (back) has yet to play this season.

Maryland: Nickens produced his second double-digit scoring outing of the season after having one such game all of last season. The senior reserve’s improvement is a welcome sign for a team that could face Syracuse, Purdue, Illinois and possibly Texas Christian in the next 14 days.

UP NEXT

Jackson State: The Tigers face Maryland-Eastern Shore on Friday in the first two games in Niceville, Florida., as part of the Emerald Coast Classic.

Maryland: As part of that same event, the Terps will play St. Bonaventure on Friday.