Fields, Applewhite lead South Carolina State to 99-51 win

ORANGEBURG, S.C. (AP) — Ozante Fields scored 15 points with 11 rebounds and Damni Applewhite added 19 points and six boards to lead South Carolina State to a 99-51 win over Brevard in the Bulldogs’ season opener Tuesday night.

Jani Rayner-Powell added 17 points and Ian Kinard 11.

South Carolina State took a 17-2 lead to open the game and led 31-7 after four straight points from Rayshawn Neal with 6½ minutes left in the first half, which ended with the Bulldogs leading 47-18.

The Bulldogs’ domination continued in the second half with South Carolina State taking its largest lead of 55 points, 97-42, with 2:47 remaining.

The Bulldogs took advantage of 26 turnovers, 11 off steals, in scoring 46 points. They shot 60 percent both overall and from the arc.

Cannon Lamb scored 10 points for the Division III Tornados.