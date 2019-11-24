Evansville beats Morgan State 115-112 in 3 overtimes

NASSAU, Bahamas (AP) — KJ Riley scored a career-high 36 points including a go-ahead tip-in in the third overtime and Evansville snapped a three-game losing streak with a 115-112 victory over Morgan State in the seventh-place game at the Islands of the Bahamas Showcase on Sunday.

Riley’s follow basket gave the Purple Aces (4-3) a 112-111 lead in the final minute and from there Shamar Givance made 3 of 4 free throws and the Bears one. Morgan State missed a 3-point attempt at the buzzer.

The Aces rallied from 11 points down with about three minutes left in regulation with Riley making a 3-pointer with 1.5 seconds left to tie the game at 85-all. The first OT ended at 98-all and the second tied at 107.

This was the first triple-overtime for Evansville since 1958. It was also the first 100-point game for the Aces since 2014.

Artur Labinowicz added 17 points, Givance and Sam Cunliffe 15 each and DeAndre Williams 14 for Evansville.

Troy Baxter led Morgan State with 30 points and 10 rebounds.