EKU gets 2019-20 season underway against Chattanooga

Chattanooga (0-0) vs. Eastern Kentucky (0-0)

McBrayer Arena, Richmond, Kentucky; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Eastern Kentucky gets its 2019-20 season underway by hosting the Chattanooga Mocs. Chattanooga went 12-20 last year and finished fifth in the SoCon, while Eastern Kentucky ended up 13-18 and finished seventh in the OVC.

LAST TIME: Eastern Kentucky scored 81 and came away with a 3-point win over Chattanooga when these two teams met during the 2018-19 season.

DID YOU KNOW: Chattanooga went 2-8 against non-conference schools last season. In those 10 games, the Mocs gave up 76.3 points per game while scoring 67.6 per matchup. Eastern Kentucky went 5-6 in non-conference play, averaging 78.5 points and giving up 85.8 per game in the process.