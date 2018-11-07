Dugan’s double-double sends WMU past Detroit Mercy 89-76

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (AP) — Seth Dugan scored a career-high 32 points along with a career-high 22 rebounds and Western Michigan beat Detroit Mercy 89-76 in Tuesday night’s season opener for both teams.

Nine of Dugan’s 22 boards came on the offensive end where he shot 12 of 18. Dugan became the first player to grab at least 20 rebounds in the Broncos’ program since 1994. Overall, the Broncos had a 56-38 rebounding advantage against the Titans. Josh Davis also had a double-double with 15 points and 10 rebounds.

Detroit Mercy enjoyed brief success and led 7-2 before a 3-point play and layup by Dugan tied it, Jared Printy hit a 3-pointer and Western Michigan led the rest of the way. Dugan’s back-to-back tipins with 9:51 before halftime made it 27-17. The Broncos outscored the Titans 18-11 for a 17-point halftime lead. The Titans never reduced their deficit to less than 12 in the second half.

Antoine Davis scored 32 points for Detroit Mercy.