Diawara, Perry help Stetson hold off Monmouth 63-55

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Mahamadou Diawara and Rob Perry combined for 41 points as Stetson held off Monmouth for a 63-55 victory on Saturday night.

Diawara totaled 21 points and Perry added 20 as the Hatters shot 49% from the field (20-41) while limiting Monmouth to 21-of-54 shooting (39%). Diawara was 8 of 11 from the floor while Perry made 6 of 11, draining 3 of 6 from deep.

Stetson (3-3) had a 31-14 advantage at the break. The Hawks battled back to win the second half 41-32 but could never completely close the gap. They cut the lead to 57-52 after Deion Hammond made three straight free throws with 1:32 remaining. Perry made two free throws and Terry Ivery added two more in the final seconds to seal the win.

Article continues below ...

Hammond finished with 20 points for Monmouth (2-5).