Cook’s last-second FTs gives Missouri St. 55-54 OT win

VALPARAISO, Ind. (AP) — Keandre Cook made two free throws in the final seconds of overtime to give Missouri State a 55-54 victory over Valparaiso on Tuesday night.

Cook blocked a Javon Freeman jumper with 21 seconds left in the extra period. Valparaiso grabbed the loose ball but was later called for a shot-clock violation, giving the Bears the ball with 12 seconds remaining. Cook, who had a layup with 1:28 left to close the gap to 54-53, was fouled as he drove to the basket in the closing seconds. He calmly sank both free throws for the win.

Missouri State took a 49-47 lead with 36 seconds left in regulation. Daniel Sackey had a layup to tie the game. Cook, who finished with 17 points, missed a jumper in the final second of the second half.

Jared Ridder added 13 points and Josh Webster chipped in 12 for Missouri State (11-11, 5-4 Missouri Valley Conference).

Javon Freeman led Valparaiso (12-10, 5-4) with 12 points and 15 rebounds. The Crusaders were without leading scorer Ryan Fazekas, who sat out with an ankle injury.