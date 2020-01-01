Conference play starts for Seattle, Kansas City

Seattle (7-8, 0-0) vs. Kansas City (7-7, 0-0)

Swinney Recreation Center, Kansas City, Missouri; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Seattle and Kansas City meet in the first conference game of the season for both teams. In conference play last season, each team finished with six wins and 10 losses.

STEPPING UP: Kansas City’s Javan White has averaged 11.5 points and 7.4 rebounds while Brandon McKissic has put up 10.6 points. For the Redhawks, Terrell Brown has averaged 20.5 points, 6.5 rebounds and 4.4 assists while Morgan Means has put up 10.4 points and 5.2 rebounds.

FACILITATING THE OFFENSE: Brown has made or assisted on 50 percent of all Seattle field goals over the last three games. Brown has accounted for 22 field goals and 14 assists in those games.

WINLESS WHEN: Kansas City is 0-6 this year when it scores 61 points or fewer and 7-1 when it scores at least 62.

THREAT FROM DEEP: Seattle’s Jones has attempted 69 3-pointers and connected on 31.9 percent of them, and is 7 for 20 over his past five games.

DID YOU KNOW: Seattle has committed a turnover on just 16.1 percent of its possessions this season, which is the best percentage among all WAC teams. The Redhawks have turned the ball over only 11.5 times per game this season.