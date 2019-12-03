Conference play starts for San Diego St., CSU

San Diego State (8-0, 0-0) vs. Colorado State (6-3, 0-0)

Moby Arena, Fort Collins, Colorado; Wednesday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: San Diego State and Colorado State meet in the first MWC game of the season for both teams. In conference play last season, San Diego State finished with 13 wins and eight losses, while Colorado State won seven games and lost 12.

SENIOR STUDS: Colorado State’s Nico Carvacho, Isaiah Stevens and Kris Martin have collectively accounted for 48 percent of the team’s scoring this season, including 42 percent of all Rams points over the last five games.MIGHTY MALACHI: Malachi Flynn has connected on 40.4 percent of the 47 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 9 of 22 over his last three games. He’s also converted 71 percent of his foul shots this season.

WINNING WHEN: Colorado State is a perfect 6-0 when it holds an opponent to 69 points or fewer. The Rams are 0-3 when opponents score more than 69 points.

ACCOUNTING FOR ASSISTS: The Aztecs have recently converted buckets via assists more often than the Rams. Colorado State has 43 assists on 84 field goals (51.2 percent) across its previous three outings while San Diego State has assists on 42 of 76 field goals (55.3 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: The stout San Diego State defense has held opposing offenses to a field goal percentage of 36.8 percent, the 25th-best mark in the country. Colorado State has allowed opponents to shoot 44.7 percent from the field through nine games (ranked 262nd).