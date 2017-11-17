Coastal Carolina tops UTSA in Island of the Bahamas Showcase (Nov 17, 2017)

NASSAU, Bahamas (AP) Zac Cuthbertson, Artur Labinowicz and Jaylen Shaw each scored 14 points on Friday and Coastal Carolina beat UT San Antonio 83-69 in opening round of the Island of the Bahamas Showcase.

Josh Coleman added 10 points and nine rebounds for Coastal Carolina (2-1), which was 11 of 25 from distance and attempted 29 free throws.

UTSA pulled to 75-69 with 1:38 remaining after Nick Allen’s back-to-back baskets, including a two-handed jam, and Giovanni De Nicolao’s free throw. Shaw answered with a 3-pointer, Cuthbertson added two free throws and UTSA was scoreless the rest of the way.

Article continues below ...

Jhivvan Jackson had 19 points and seven rebounds for UTSA (2-1). He was just 6 of 18 from the floor, including 2 of 10 from distance. De Nicolao added 15 points and Allen finished with 13 as the Roadrunners shot 36 percent.

CCU will play Saturday against Vermont, which beat Bradley on a go-ahead free throw with 2.6 seconds left.