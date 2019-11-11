Cleveland St. takes on Missouri St.

Cleveland State (1-1) vs. Missouri State (1-1)

JQH Arena, Springfield, Missouri; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Cleveland State and Missouri State both look to put winning streaks together . Cleveland State won easily 79-54 over Edinboro on Saturday. Missouri State is coming off a 59-50 win over Alabama State on Sunday.

LEADING THE WAY: The electric Keandre Cook is averaging 19.5 points and four rebounds to lead the way for the Bears. Complementing Cook is Tulio Da Silva, who is accounting for eight points and 10.5 rebounds per game. The Vikings have been led by Deante Johnson, who is averaging 8.5 points and 6.5 rebounds.CLUTCH COOK: Cook has connected on 58.3 percent of the 12 3-pointers he’s attempted. He’s also converted 88.9 percent of his foul shots this season.

LONG-RANGE THREAT: Cleveland State’s Kasheem Thomas has attempted 10 3-pointers and has connected on 40 percent of them.

STINGY STATE: Missouri State has forced opponents into committing turnovers on 22.9 percent of all possessions, the second-highest rate among all MVC teams.