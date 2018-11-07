Clark, Flowers lead LIU Brooklyn past New Rochelle 109-76

NEW YORK (AP) — Raiquan Clark totaled 22 points, nine rebounds, six steals and five assists and Tyrn Flowers added a double-double as LIU-Brooklyn opened the regular season with a 109-76 thumping of Division III New Rochelle on Tuesday night.

Flowers finished with 21 points and 10 boards, while Raul Frias chipped in with 19 points and nine rebounds in 19 minutes of play for the Blackbirds.

Hunter Schenkel paced the Blue Angels with 21 points and 10 boards, while Anthony Sylvester Jr. scored 10.

LIU Brooklyn knocked down 40 of 77 shots from the floor (52 percent) and had a 58-45 advantage on the boards. The Blackbirds sank 12 of 37 shots from 3-point range, while the Blue Angels hit 9 of 25. New Rochelle shot just 31 percent from the floor (26 of 84).

The Blackbirds scored 27 points off 22 turnovers by the Blue Angels and never trailed in the game.