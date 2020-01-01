Charleston looks for home win vs Towson

Towson (6-8, 0-2) vs. College of Charleston (8-6, 2-0)

TD Arena, Charleston, South Carolina; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: College of Charleston looks for its fifth straight win over Towson at TD Arena. The last victory for the Tigers at College of Charleston was a 53-50 win on Feb. 15, 2015.

SAVVY VETERANS: Senior leadership has been on display for both teams this year. Grant Riller, Jaylen McManus and Sam Miller have combined to score 53 percent of College of Charleston’s points this season. For Towson, Brian Fobbs, Nakye Sanders, Juwan Gray and Dennis Tunstall have combined to account for 51 percent of all Towson scoring, including 67 percent of the team’s points over its last five games.

SPARKING THE OFFENSE: Riller has either made or assisted on 43 percent of all College of Charleston field goals over the last three games. Riller has accounted for 24 field goals and 12 assists in those games.

WINLESS WHEN: Towson is 0-6 when scoring fewer than 67 points and 6-2 when scoring at least 67.

ASSIST DISTRIBUTION: The Cougars have recently gotten buckets via assists more often than the Tigers. College of Charleston has 41 assists on 83 field goals (49.4 percent) across its previous three matchups while Towson has assists on 29 of 71 field goals (40.8 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Towson is ranked second among CAA teams with an offensive rebound percentage of 30.8 percent. The Tigers have averaged 10.9 offensive boards per game.