Central Michigan rallies past Youngstown St, 100-94 in 3OT

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (AP) — Shawn Roundtree scored 10 of his 23 points in the third overtime and Central Michigan beat Youngstown State, 100-94 Tuesday night for its seventh win in nine starts.

Roundtree hit the second of two free throws with :11 left in the second overtime to tie the game at 82-82 and force the third extra period.

Devin Morgan’s jumper with 1:19 left pulled the Penguins even and forced overtime, but he missed a 3-point attempt and Central Michigan’s Larry Austin Jr. missed a layup in the final minute as the teams scored just two points each in the final four minutes of regulation.

The Chippewas scored nine more points in three five-minute overtime periods than they did the entire second half.

Austin led Central Michigan with 24 points and 11 rebounds. Kevin McKay and David DiLeo grabbed 12 and 11 rebounds, respectively.

Morgan finished with 25 points off the Youngstown State bench and Garrett Covington added 24 points and grabbed 12 rebounds. Naz Bohannon, who came into the game averaging 8.8 boards per game, had 20.