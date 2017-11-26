Campbell makes 16 3s in 93-74 win over SC Upstate (Nov 26, 2017)

BUIES CREEK, N.C. (AP) Marcus Burk made 8 of 11 3-pointers and scored 26 points, Cory Gensler added five 3s and a career-high 19 points, and Campbell beat South Carolina Upstate 93-74 on Sunday.

The Fighting Camels tied a program record with 16 3-pointers – on just 26 attempts. Burk tied the record with 6:15 remaining in the game.

Chris Clemons also scored 19 points, Shane Whitfield had 12 and Andrew Eudy 11 for Campbell (3-4). Burk reached the 20-point mark for the fourth time in five games and Gensler only missed one of his 3s.

Campbell trailed 46-43 at halftime but made its first 10 shots of the second half, including five 3-pointers, for a 43-35 lead. Eudy found Clemons on a back-door cut to make it 89-70.

Deion Holmes led SC Upstate (3-5) with 20 points. Malik Moore added 16 and Isaiah Anderson 12.