Brodeur scores 25, Penn scorches N. Illinois 93-80 (Nov 20, 2017)

ESTERO, Fla. (AP) AJ Brodeur scored 25 points, Max Rothschild added a career-high 22 and sharp-shooting Pennsylvania defeated Northern Illinois 93-80 on Monday in a first-round game at the Gulf Coast Showcase.

Caleb Wood added 16 points and Antonio Woods added 14 for the Quakers (3-2), who made 13 of 24 3-pointers and shot 59 percent overall. Woods and Wood had four triples and Brodeur had three. Rothschild went 8 of 10 from the field and grabbed 12 rebounds. Penn also had a 40-32 advantage on the boards and 24 assists and 35 baskets.

Eugene German led the Huskies (3-1) with 17 points. Dante Thorpe and Levi Bradley added 14 apiece and Anastasios Demogerontas had 13 off the bench.

Penn opened the game with eight quick points, turned that into a 17-3 run and then added eight more points to lead 25-6 with just over six minutes in. The Quakers made their first five shots and 11 of 16. Broadeur had 16 points and Wood 13 at the half. Northern Illinois started 5 of 20 and trailed 49-32 at the break.

The Huskies shot 59 percent in the second half but never got the deficit to single digits as the Quakers also shot 59 percent.