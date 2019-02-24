Brantley double-double lifts Charleston past Elon 84-74

ELON, N.C. (AP) — Jarrell Brantley had 24 points and 12 rebounds as Charleston defeated Elon 84-74 on Saturday night.

Grant Riller had 18 points and six assists for Charleston (22-8, 11-6 Colonial Athletic Conference).

Tyler Seibring had 24 points for the Phoenix (9-20, 5-11). Sheldon Eberhardt added 13 points. Andy Pack had 11 points.

Steven Santa Ana was held scoreless despite heading into the matchup as the Phoenix’s second leading scorer at 15 points per game. He was 0 of 5 from 3-point range.

The Cougars improve to 2-0 against the Phoenix this season. Charleston defeated Elon 72-53 on Jan. 24. Charleston finishes out the regular season against UNC Wilmington at home next Saturday. Elon plays James Madison on the road on Thursday.