Ball State plays host to W. Illinois

Western Illinois (1-4) vs. Ball State (4-2)

John E. Worthen Arena, Muncie, Indiana; Tuesday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Western Illinois and Ball State both look to put winning streaks together . Western Illinois won easily 113-62 over Central Christian (MO) in its last outing. Ball State is coming off a 100-69 win over Howard in its most recent game.

LEADING THE CHARGE: Ball State’s Tahjai Teague has averaged 15.3 points and 7.7 rebounds while Kyle Mallers has put up 13.5 points and 5.3 rebounds. For the Leathernecks, Kobe Webster has averaged 17.6 points, 4.6 rebounds and five assists while Zion Young has put up 15.6 points and 4.2 rebounds.WATCH OUT FOR WEBSTER: Webster has connected on 48.1 percent of the 27 3-pointers he’s attempted and has gone 9 for 16 over his last three games. He’s also converted 73.3 percent of his free throws this season.

ASSIST-TO-FG RATIO: The Cards have recently gotten baskets via assists more often than the Leathernecks. Ball State has an assist on 55 of 81 field goals (67.9 percent) across its past three contests while Western Illinois has assists on 49 of 109 field goals (45 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: The Ball State offense has recorded a turnover on only 14.7 percent of its possessions, which is the 17th-best rate in the country. The Western Illinois defense has forced opposing teams to turn the ball over on just 15.4 percent of all possessions (ranked 336th among Division I teams).