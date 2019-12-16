Austin Peay battles McKendree

McKendree vs. Austin Peay (4-5)

Winfield Dunn Center, Clarksville, Tennessee; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Austin Peay Governors are set to battle the Bearcats of NAIA program McKendree. Austin Peay lost 84-53 on the road against West Virginia in its most recent game.

Article continues below ...

STEPPING UP: Terry Taylor has averaged 22.1 points and 8.8 rebounds this year for Austin Peay. Jordyn Adams is also a key contributor, with 13.8 points per game.TRIFECTAS FOR TERRY: Through nine games, Austin Peay’s Terry Taylor has connected on 28.2 percent of the 39 3-pointers he’s attempted. He’s also shooting 59.5 percent from the free throw line this season.

DID YOU KNOW: Austin Peay went 6-5 overall when facing out-of-conference opponents last season. The Governors put up 76.9 points per contest in those 11 games.