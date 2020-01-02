America East play starts for Albany, Binghamton

Albany (7-8, 0-0) vs. Binghamton (6-7, 0-0)

Events Center, Vestal, New York; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Albany visits Binghamton as America East play starts for both teams. In conference play last season, Albany finished with seven wins and nine losses, while Binghamton won five games and lost 11.

FABULOUS FRESHMEN: Binghamton’s Sam Sessoms, Brenton Mills and Hakon Hjalmarsson have combined to score 50 percent of the team’s points this season, including 48 percent of all Bearcats scoring over the last five games.

FACILITATING THE OFFENSE: Sessoms has made or assisted on 44 percent of all Binghamton field goals over the last five games. The sophomore guard has accounted for 35 field goals and 24 assists in those games.

WINLESS WHEN: The Great Danes are 0-5 when they score 64 points or fewer and 7-3 when they exceed 64 points. The Bearcats are 0-7 when they fail to score more than 74 points and 6-0 on the season, otherwise.

ACCOUNTING FOR ASSISTS: The Bearcats have recently used assists to create buckets more often than the Great Danes. Binghamton has an assist on 40 of 74 field goals (54.1 percent) over its past three outings while Albany has assists on 32 of 70 field goals (45.7 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Binghamton has made 9.9 3-pointers per game this season, which is most among America East teams.