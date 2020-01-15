Allen, Idaho host EWU

Eastern Washington (9-6, 2-2) vs. Idaho (5-10, 1-3)

Cowan Spectrum at the Kibbie Dome, Moscow, Idaho; Thursday, 10:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Two guards will be on display as Kim Aiken Jr. and Eastern Washington will battle Trevon Allen and Idaho. The junior Aiken is averaging 15.2 points over the last five games. Allen, a senior, has scored 25 percent of the team’s points this season and is averaging 22 over his last five games.

SUPER SENIORS: Idaho’s Allen, Quinton Forrest and Marquell Fraser have collectively accounted for 44 percent of the team’s scoring this season and have scored 42 percent of all Vandals points over the last five games.

BIG SKY IMPROVEMENT: The Vandals have scored 67 points per game and allowed 65.8 points per game against Big Sky opponents. Those are both noticeable improvements over the 81.2 points scored and 72.1 points allowed per game to non-conference foes.ACCURATE AIKEN JR.: Aiken has connected on 36.8 percent of the 114 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 14 of 35 over the last five games. He’s also converted 80.5 percent of his free throws this season.

WINLESS WHEN: Idaho is 0-7 this year when it scores 65 points or fewer and 5-3 when it scores at least 66.

PERFECT WHEN: Eastern Washington is a perfect 7-0 when the team blocks at least four opposing shots. The Eagles are 2-6 this season when they block fewer than four shots.

DID YOU KNOW: The Eastern Washington offense has scored 84.4 points per game, the second-highest figure in Division I. Idaho has only averaged 67.5 points per game, which ranks 236th nationally.