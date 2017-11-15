Aldridge’s 37 PTs lifts Davidson past UNC Wilmington 108-81 (Nov 14, 2017)

DAVIDSON, N.C. (AP) Peyton Aldridge had a career-high 37 points, Kellan Grady scored 20 and Davidson ran away from UNC Wilmington 108-81 on Tuesday night.

Aldridge, a senior, went over the 1,500-points career mark during the first half.

Devontae Cacok’s dunk put UNC Wilmington up 10-9 to mark the Seahawks’ last lead of the game. With the score tied at 13 with 13:44 before halftime, Davidson (2-0) outscored the Seahawks 37-19 for a 50-32 lead at the break.

The Wildcats picked up where they left off to start the second half, exploding on a 30-14 run and led 80-56 when Jon Axel Gudmundsson made a 3-pointer with 10:55 to play. Gudmundsson finished with 19 points, shooting 6 of 7 from the field. Rusty Reigel scored 11 for Davidson.

Cacock scored 22 points and grabbed 17 rebounds for UNC Wilmington (1-1). Ty Taylor II scored 16, Jordon Talley added 13 points and 12 assists and Jaylen Fornes scored 11.