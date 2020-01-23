Air Force looks to extend streak vs San Jose St.

Air Force (9-11, 3-5) vs. San Jose State (6-14, 2-6)

Provident Credit Union Event Center, San Jose, California; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Air Force looks for its sixth straight win in the head-to-head series over San Jose State. Air Force has won by an average of 15 points in its last five wins over the Spartans. San Jose State’s last win in the series came on Feb. 18, 2017, an 83-78 win.

LEADING THE WAY: Seneca Knight has put up 14.4 points and 5.6 rebounds to lead the way for the Spartans. Brae Ivey is also a key contributor, producing 9.5 points per game. The Falcons are led by Lavelle Scottie, who is averaging 15.1 points and 5.6 rebounds.LOVE FOR LAVELLE: Scottie has connected on 33.9 percent of the 59 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 2 of 8 over his last three games. He’s also converted 68.6 percent of his foul shots this season.

WINLESS WHEN: The Falcons are 0-6 when they score 65 points or fewer and 9-5 when they exceed 65 points. The Spartans are 0-10 when they fail to score more than 65 points and 6-4 on the season, otherwise.

STREAK STATS: Air Force has lost its last three road games, scoring 61.3 points, while allowing 75.7 per game.

BALL SECURITY: San Jose State’s offense has turned the ball over 14.2 times per game this year, but is averaging 11 turnovers over its last five games.