Abilene Christian downs Bowling Green 88-83 (Nov 26, 2017)

BUIES CRTEEK, N.C. (AP) Jalone Friday scored 20 points, Jaren Lewis added 17 and Abilene Christian held off Bowling Green 88-83 Sunday.

Jaylen Franklin added 15 points with six assists for Abilene Christian (4-3). Tevin Foster had 11 points, including two free throws down the stretch to help seal it.

Roderick Caldwell scored a career-high 25 points for Bowling Green (5-2). The lead flip-flopped until Friday’s go-ahead layup and jumper gave the Wildcats a 77-73 lead.

The Falcons closed to 84-83 on Caldwell’s 3 with 23 seconds to go, but Foster and B.J. Maxwell combined for four free throws in the final 16 seconds.

Friday’s 3 capped a 9-0 run and the Wildcats led 44-36 at halftime after shooting 57.9 percent from the floor.

Dylan Frye scored 14 points and Justin Turner added 12 for Bowling Green, which saw its four-game win streak end.