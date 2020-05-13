Errol Spence Jr.: ‘Me and Terence, we gonna get in there and try and kill each other’
Video Details
Errol Spence Jr. joins Ray Flores and provides an update on his recovery from a horrific accident in October, and discusses several next opponents, including Manny Pacquiao and Terence Crawford.
