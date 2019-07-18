Keith Thurman betting on himself: ‘If I get a first-round knockout, somebody’s gotta pay me’
Video Details
Keith Thurman said he bet on himself to win outright, by first-round knockout, second-round knockout, and seventh-round knockout. He said the early-round bets will motivate him to come out hot.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | FOX Cincy | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | Fox Corporation | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
™ and © 2019 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and UPDATED PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices
20146-20149
511
14618